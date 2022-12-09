A 52-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 30 in Adams County District Court to 48-50 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine on June 10.
Robert K. Williams, whose last known address was 1208 W. Third St., pleaded no contest Aug. 25. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the amount of drug on the charge.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Williams and gave credit for 174 days already served.
According to the arrest affidavit, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol had received information that Williams had traveled to Denver and possibly obtained a large amount of meth to transport back to Hastings.
On June 10, troopers with NSP located Williams’ vehicle on Interstate 80 and followed him to Hastings. Troopers conducted an investigatory stop at U.S. Highway 281 and 33rd Street. Williams denied consent to search the vehicle.
A K-9 unit was brought in to smell around the vehicle and alerted officers to the odor of narcotics. Troopers then searched the vehicle and found about 17 ounces of meth in a vacuum-sealed container and a glass meth pipe with residue inside.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.