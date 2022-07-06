A 40-year-old Hastings man was sentenced June 27 in Adams County District Court to six to eight years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.
Jose R. Gomez Jr., of 2319 W. Fourth St., pleaded no contest April 14 to two counts of meth distribution.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing more than 28 grams of meth.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder sentenced Gomez and gave him 165 days' credit for time already served.
According to the arrest affidavit, a cooperating individual purchased meth from Gomez on March 10, 2021, and again on March 17, 2021.
Possession of a controlled substance (28-139 grams of meth) is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
