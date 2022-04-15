A 36-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced April 1 in Adams County District Court to one year in jail and a $100 fine for possessing methamphetamine, driving under suspension on Aug. 11, 2021, and failing to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2021.
James Holderfield, whose last known address was 222 Lincoln Ave., pleaded guilty Feb. 1.
Adams County District Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Holderfield and gave him credit for 100 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
DUS and failing to appear in court are each a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
