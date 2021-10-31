A 37-year-old Grand Island resident was sentenced Oct. 25 in Adams County District Court to 18 months of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 22, 2020.
William R. Evans was found guilty on July 9 following an April 14 bench trial before Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth, whom sentenced Evans.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
