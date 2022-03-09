Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.