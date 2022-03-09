A 42-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 2 in Adams County District Court to 180 days in jail for possessing morphine on Feb. 24, 2021.
Aaron Brannigan, whose last known address was 1359 W. E St., pleaded no contest Oct. 20, 2021.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Brannigan and gave him credit for 106 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (morphine) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.