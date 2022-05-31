A 43-year-old Hastings man accused of using a knife to threaten his girlfriend was sentenced to two years in prison May 23 in Adams County District Court.
Timothy D. Fletcher of 1347 N. Cedar Ave. pleaded no contest Jan. 4 to strangulation, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, driving under revocation from a drunken driving conviction, and domestic assault.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Fletcher and gave him credit for 244 days already served.
According to the arrest affidavit, Fletcher allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at the time, Tina Meudt, following an argument on the way home from a bar on Aug. 2, 2021. Meudt told police Fletcher choked her and punched her in the face several times.
At home, she said, Fletcher pulled a fillet knife from a drawer and raised it above her head like he was going to stab her until she talked him out of it.
Fletcher told police Meudt attacked him and there was a fight, but he didn’t remember anything about a knife or choking Meudt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.