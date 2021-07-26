A 27-year-old Hastings man accused of threatening his wife with a gun was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation on July 19 in Adams County District Court.
Mitchel D. Horton pleaded no contest to terroristic threats on July 6.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony and domestic assault.
Adams County Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Horton.
According to the arrest affidavit, Horton’s wife confronted him about something she found on his phone March 9. She told officers that Horton grabbed her by the throat, punched her and kicked her.
She contacted her grandmother to call police while Horton wasn’t in the room.
She said Horton grabbed his gun and said he was going to kill her and take their daughter with him.
When police arrived, she said, Horton told her to get rid of them or he would kill her. He allegedly pointed the gun at her twice and cocked it.
Horton reportedly hid upstairs in a bedroom closet, but was later found by police.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
