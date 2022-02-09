A 61-year-old Fullerton man accused of making threats over the telephone against employees at Mary Lanning Healthcare was sentenced Jan. 31 to 15 months of deferred judgment probation.
Ricky Collins pleaded no contest Dec. 1, 2021, to a charge of terroristic threats in Adams County District Court.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Collins.
According to the arrest affidavit, Collins made multiple calls on Sept. 7, 2021, to Mary Lanning in order to visit his wife, who was a patient at the hospital. Collins was told he couldn’t visit the hospital and would need to wait until Sept. 16 to possibly see his wife.
Restrictions on in-patient visitation were in place at the time due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Collins allegedly said that wouldn’t work for him and he would come in and shoot everyone.
On Tuesday, Collins called the police dispatch center in Hastings and said he couldn’t see his wife in the hospital.
“Do I need to call my buddies and come with guns a-blazing to come see my wife?” Collins allegedly said on the recorded call. “Is that what it’s going to take?”
Officers contacted Collins, who told officers his wife means everything to him and he wanted to see her in the hospital. He said he was scared and nervous for her.
Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
