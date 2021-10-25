A 19-year-old Hastings man was sentenced to two years of probation with 90 days in jail for terroristic threats on Oct. 12 Adams County District Court.
Austin Ellis of 1141 W. H St. pleaded no contest to the charge Aug. 19. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from robbery, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Ellis.
According to the arrest affidavit, Austin Ellis went to the home of Quentin Journey in the 800 block of North Minnesota Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020. During the meeting, Ellis used pepper spray on Journey before Julian Montalvo and Joseph Graham came into the residence and all three assaulted Journey.
Journey told police Ellis had come to pay back a $100 loan, and after the attack he discovered a laptop computer and a wallet missing.
Police interviewed Ellis, who said he went to Journey’s residence under the guise of buying marijuana but then assaulted Journey and stole the drugs. He denied taking the laptop or wallet.
