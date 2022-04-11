A 41-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 28 in Adams County District Court to 18 months of probation and a $100 fine for possessing methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia on Nov. 6, 2021.
Christopher Strong, whose last known address was 1814 W. D St., pleaded no contest Feb. 1.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Strong.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Possession of drug paraphernalia is an infraction punishable by up to a $100 fine.
