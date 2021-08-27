A 36-year-old homeless man accused of multiple drug charges was sentenced to six to eight years in prison on Aug. 23 in Adams County District Court.
Richard Schaub pleaded no contest June 3 to manufacture of marijuana, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors amended the meth charge from possession of meth with intent to distribute, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Schaub and gave him credit for 320 days already served.
According to court records, police went to speak with Schaub about an assault case on Feb. 2. He was found to be in possession of a total of 12.8 grams of meth and numerous small baggies often used in drug sales.
