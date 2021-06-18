A 25-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced June 7 in Adams County District Court to 300 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Dec. 31, 2020.
Trenton R. Slama, whose last known address was 1131 W. Seventh St., pleaded guilty April 8. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of being a habitual criminal.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Slama and gave him credit for 158 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
