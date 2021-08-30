A 38-year-old Grand Island resident was sentenced Aug. 24 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on April 30.
Douglas M. Weber Jr. pleaded no contest Aug. 3. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Weber.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
