A 27-year-old Grand Island man accused of planning to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to two years in prison July 5 in Adams County District Court.
Dominic Quaintance pleaded no contest on May 26 to tampering with evidence.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing meth with intent to distribute.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Quaintance and gave him credit for 491 days already served.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers stopped a vehicle on Aug. 26, 2020, that was occupied by Quaintance, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Terrence Ruff was the driver of the vehicle, and Isaac Guevara was in the passenger seat.
During the stop, officers reportedly saw a pipe used for drugs and searched the vehicle. Officers reportedly found 5.2 grams of meth along with other drug paraphernalia. On the floorboard where Quaintance was seated, officers found another pipe had been crushed under his feet.
In the related cases, Ruff, 39, of 301 S. New York Ave., was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He pleaded no contest to attempted distribution of meth on Feb. 9.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed to a joint recommendation of four to eight years in prison. He was sentenced June 16 to five to seven years with credit for 301 days.
Guevara, 22, of 631 S. Bellevue Ave., pleaded guilty Oct. 20, 2021, to possessing meth, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from distribution of meth. He was sentenced Feb. 9 to 180 days in jail with credit for 138 days.
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Tampering with evidence is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
