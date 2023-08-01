A 44-year-old homeless individual was sentenced July 26 in Adams County District Court to one year in prison, 144 days in jail and two years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on May 5, 2022, second-offense shoplifting on July 11, 2022, and possessing meth on Sept. 12, 2022.
David Shepherd pleaded no contest Nov. 30, 2022. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the shoplifting charge from a third offense of theft.
