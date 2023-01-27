A 25-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced on Jan. 25 in Adams County District Court to 21 months in prison for theft, and criminal trespass on Feb. 13th.
Bryce Kyle, whose last known address was 215 W. Paul St., pleaded no contest to theft by taking and first-degree trespass on Oct. 6, 2022.
According to the arrest affidavit, Riley Trambly and Kyle were involved in a burglary at the residence in the 2000 block of West Eighth Street. A neighbor reported seeing a man get into a truck registered to Kyle. The two proceeded to steal property of value.
Police investigated and learned that multiple items were taken including various electronics and sports memorabilia. Several items were found at Trambly’s residence and other locations.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Kyle and gave him 52 days of credit already served. The judge waved restitution in the case.
Theft by unlawful taking, value $1,500-$4,999, is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. First-degree criminal trespass is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
