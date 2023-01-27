A 25-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced on Jan. 25 in Adams County District Court to 21 months in prison for theft, and criminal trespass on Feb. 13th.

Bryce Kyle, whose last known address was 215 W. Paul St., pleaded no contest to theft by taking and first-degree trespass on Oct. 6, 2022.

