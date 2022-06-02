A 38-year-old Hastings man was sentenced Tuesday in Adams County District Court to five years of probation with a possible 270 days in jail for distributing methamphetamine made his initial appearance in Adams County Court on Thursday.
Eric J. Taylor of 820 S. Pine Ave. pleaded no contest March 30 to two counts of distributing meth. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped two counts of distributing meth.
Adams County District Court Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Taylor and ordered the jail time to be served in 90-day increments starting in December, July 2023 and January 2024, unless waived by the court or probation.
According to the arrest affidavit, Taylor sold meth to a cooperating individual four times in 2020: on July 28, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, and Sept. 23.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
