A 38-year-old Hastings man accused of distributing methamphetamine has taken a plea deal July 25 in Adams County District Court.
Robert Gaffney, whose last known address was 101 S. Hastings Ave.,
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the amount of meth in the charge and dropped a second felony case against Gaffney.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar ordered a pre-sentencing investigation report and set sentencing for Sept. 27 at 11 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Gaffney contacted a confidential informant to arrange the purchase of a quarter pound of meth. Police monitored the transaction and arrested Gaffney.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
