Jim Hickey is a man with a purpose.
The 60-year-old, who grew up in New Jersey and later moved to Brooklyn, New York, has walked nearly 9,000 miles across the United States to help raise money for children battling life-threatening diseases.
Hickey is participating in his 10th walk across the United States. This is the second time he will be walking across Nebraska.
This time he is walking in honor of Paishence Meyer of Cozad, who is battling a brain tumor.
Hickey started his route in Scottsbluff on Sept. 15 and will end his walk at Children’s Hospital in Omaha sometime later. Hickey says that he doesn’t like to set a specific arrival date.
Not only is he doing it to help raise money, but walking different parts of the country helps him heal from what he has seen firsthand with cancer.
“Back in 1995, I witnessed my dad lose his battle with prostate cancer. A couple of months later my brother was diagnosed with the same type of cancer. My brother’s surgery was the day before my dad’s one-year anniversary.”
On his second walk, Hickey started walking for children when he met a girl who had cancer in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hickey soon began to be noticed around the town, and it began the fundraising effort that raised $10,000 in one night.
“At that point, I decided to dedicate portions of my walk to a person or a child I have heard about,” he said. “That’s why I wanted to walk mostly for the kids.
“I’ve accomplished a lot of things on my walks. By the end of these first few walks, I’ve walked for 23 children and 10 adults and along those journeys I’ve dedicated some of my walks to them. Of course, not all my walks have been great because on one walk I was hit by a car and I broke my leg along the way.”
As of Wednesday, Paishence’s GoFundMe page had raised over $2,800 toward a $50,000 goal.
Paishence’s mother is Tara Meyer, a Blue Hill native and Blue Hill High School graduate who also graduated from Hastings College. She is pleased with people stepping up and donating for a great cause.
“The people that donated to the amount that we have, I’m very thankful for,” Meyer said. “It will help us with transportation, doctor’s appointments, food and bills. It all adds up, and we are very thankful for the love and support that we have received.”
Meyer says she can’t thank Hickey enough.
“I am so thankful that he is doing this. The amount of miles that he has put on. The dedication for doing this for me and Paishence is amazing. The impact that he has is the more people that he has talked to and the love and support that we have received for Paishence and for other pediatric children that are battling with cancer.”
