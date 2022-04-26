A 28-year-old Hastings man was sentenced to 15-20 years in prison Monday in Adams County District Court for making threats with a firearm.
Seth Burge of 809 S. Kansas Ave. was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, consecutive to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. He also was given one to two years for terroristic threats, but that sentence will be served at the same time as the lengthier prison terms.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Burge.
Burge pleaded no contest to the charges on Feb. 24.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a second count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as well as a charge of possessing methamphetamine
Use of a firearm in a felony is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The charges relate to an incident Feb. 27, 2021, involving Hastings police officers.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers saw Burge about 1:04 p.m. at the 2300 block of West Third Street and attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.
Burge fled on foot into the alley between Second and Third streets. Near the northwest corner of the West Second Best Stop, Burge pulled a handgun from his clothing and attempted to bring it to bear on one of the officers.
Seeing the threat of deadly force, the officer fired his service weapon and injured Burge.
Immediately following the gunfire, officers provided medical treatment until Hastings Fire & Rescue arrived on scene.
According to court records, the warrant for Burge’s arrest was from a misdemeanor case in Adams County Court charging him with unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
Burge had failed to appear on the vehicle charge on Feb. 18, 2021, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
