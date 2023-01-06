CLAY CENTER — Managing forage resources during drought will be the focus of the 2023 Partners in Progress Beef Seminar here Jan. 19.

The event, also known as Cow-Calf College, will run 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Activities Building on the Clay County Fairgrounds. It’s part of the 2022-23 Farmers and Ranchers College series, which is organized by Nebraska Extension and area agribusinesses to provide continuing education for ag producers.

