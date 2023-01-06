CLAY CENTER — Managing forage resources during drought will be the focus of the 2023 Partners in Progress Beef Seminar here Jan. 19.
The event, also known as Cow-Calf College, will run 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Activities Building on the Clay County Fairgrounds. It’s part of the 2022-23 Farmers and Ranchers College series, which is organized by Nebraska Extension and area agribusinesses to provide continuing education for ag producers.
Programs will include control of Eastern red cedar trees in pastures and adjusting pasture stocking and rental rates to allow for forage conditions.
A hands-on format will allow participants to engage with specialists and fellow attendees throughout the day, said Brandy VanDeWalle, Nebraska Extension educator in Fillmore and Clay counties, who helps put together the Farmers and Ranchers College series each year.
Dillon Fogarty, program coordinator for Working Lands Conservation, will offer an in-depth look at Eastern red cedar control and management. Eastern red cedar encroachment reportedly can result in a loss of up to 75% in forage production and have additional impacts on grassland resources.
Fogarty’s presentation will cover new guidelines for addressing woody plant encroachment and include information on how to develop a management plan, effectively use management tools, and use new rangeland monitoring platforms.
A lunch-and-learn mini-workshop will feature calf resuscitation tips from Becky Funk, doctor of veterinary medicine and extension specialist at the nearby Great Plains Veterinary Education Center.
Meanwhile, Lindsay Waechter-Mead, doctor of veterinary medicine and extension beef systems educator based in Webster County, will guide other participants in practicing how to assist the cow during calving using a life-sized model.
Remaining attendees will use that time to reach inside the rumen of a fistulated steer and review the process of ruminant digestion.
The calf resuscitation, calving and ruminant sessions will rotate.
The afternoon workshop will focus on 2023 pasture leases. Presenters will be Jessica Groskopf and Brent Plugge, Nebraska Extension educators.
Groskopf and Plugge will review results of the latest Nebraska Farm Real Estate survey including cash rental rates and land values. They also will discuss terminating verbal agreements, lease clauses, and landlord-tenant communication. Both landlords and tenants are encouraged to attend.
The day’s program will conclude with a coffee shop panel where participants can ask questions directly of the specialists and possibly win door prizes.
Registration begins 9 a.m., and a welcome is planned for 9:25 a.m.
No registration fee is charged, and lunch will be served to those who pre-register. So they can plan well, organizers highly encourage early registration.
To pre-register, call Nebraska Extension in Webster County, 402-746-3417, or visit go.unl.edu/frcollege.
