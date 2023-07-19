A memorial tribute to a legendary volunteer, honors for a local Vietnam veteran with long service to the fairgrounds, and a parade of champion 4-H static exhibitors all were part of opening ceremonies for Adams County Fairfest 2023 Wednesday evening.

The outdoor ceremonies, conducted in Windmill Park on the fairgrounds, kicked off this year’s Fairfest celebration, which continues through Sunday.

