A memorial tribute to a legendary volunteer, honors for a local Vietnam veteran with long service to the fairgrounds, and a parade of champion 4-H static exhibitors all were part of opening ceremonies for Adams County Fairfest 2023 Wednesday evening.
The outdoor ceremonies, conducted in Windmill Park on the fairgrounds, kicked off this year’s Fairfest celebration, which continues through Sunday.
Overcast skies, cool temperatures and humidity greeted fairgoers on opening night. Many got their fill of chicken on a stick, wok-fried noodles, tacos, cheeseburgers and other fair-time favorites as they sat on picnic tables in the park and listened to the program.
Other Wednesday evening features were to include the Neal McCoy concert in front of the grandstand.
“You’ve got yourself a great crowd this evening and beautiful weather,” said Bruce McDowell of Trumbull, emcee for the ceremonies that ran just under an hour in length. “The good Lord’s blessed us. The rain’s going to hold off, it sounds like. Hopefully we’ll get some after the festivities are all taken care of.”
After the presentation of colors by the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, the national anthem sung by Ava Bonifas and an invocation by Pastor Dustin Runcie, Scott Hinrichs, vice president of the Adams County Agricultural Society, welcomed the crowd and memorialized the late Darrel Stromer, who for several decades offered volunteer service on behalf of the ag society, the Adams County Fair Foundation, his church and other community efforts.
Stromer died April 2 at age 88. His wife, Marilyn; daughter, Jackie Queen; and one of his granddaughters were on hand for the ceremonies, which followed up the inaugural Darrel Stromer Memorial Fair Parade July 15 in downtown Hastings.
“He was a huge part of this fair,” Hinrichs said of Stromer with emotion in his voice. “He put in a lot of effort out here, time he gave of himself, and money. He’ll be irreplaceable. We leaned on him for everything.”
A decorative metal memorial bench in Stromer’s honor was on display in front of the podium. It is inscribed with the words: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
“When I saw that, everyone thought of Darrel,” Hinrichs said.
Other words of welcome came from Lee Hogan, chairman of the Adams County Board of Commissioners and a longtime ag society member; and Matt Fong, president of the Hastings City Council.
They thanked the ag society board, fairgrounds staff and volunteers for their efforts in making Fairfest the event it is each year.
“The fair really is more than just a spectacle of lights and sounds,” Fong said. “It’s a time-honored tradition that brings our community together, that fosters connections and creates lasting memories. So I hope that everyone gathers with their loved ones, meets a neighbor and a friend so that they can celebrate this time together.”
Julie Ochsner, Nebraska Extension assistant in Adams County, presented a Quilt of Valor to Gayle Struss of Hastings, who did two tours of duty with the U.S. Navy in Vietnam from 1966-69, a final tour with the Marine Amphibious Assault Force in the Middle East, and then spent four additional years in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
“What makes Gayle so special to our 4-H family is Gayle has worked out here at the fairgrounds for years on top of years, getting us stuff, doing whatever we asked, “ Ochsner said. “At this point in time, Gayle, we want to honor you.”
Adams County 4-H’ers participate in the Quilts of Valor program, which is national in scope and dates back to 2003, Ochsner said. Nebraska 4-H joined the effort in 2011, and to date has accounted for 1,200 of the 351,836 quilts presented to veterans nationwide.
“We all know that freedom is not free,” Ochsner said, addressing Struss. “We have freedom because of you and your dedication to our nation, along with other men and women just like you. This quilt is from your family, friends and a grateful nation.”
Chad Nienhueser of Juniata, president of the Adams-Webster County Farm Bureau, recognized the winners of Aksarben Pioneer Farm Awards in honor of 100 years of continuous family ownership of agricultural land. The honorees’ names will be reported in a subsequent edition of the Tribune.
Susie Brown, a retired Nebraska Extension educator in Adams County and a member of the Adams County Fair Foundation board of directors, presented foundation scholarships to 4-H’ers Noah Pagel and Isabelle Stroot.
Finally, Ochsner and Beth Janning, Nebraska Extension youth development educator in Adams and Webster counties, announced champion and reserve champion static exhibitors in numerous categories. They were assisted by Adams County Golden Clovers Abigail Klatt and Kassie Kimle.
Janning thanked the Adams County 4-H Council and all those whose support and hard work makes the Adams County 4-H program a success.
“You can see that we do a ton within 4-H,” she said. “We’re blessed with a strong program because of all of you guys who believe in it.”
Wednesday’s ceremonies wrapped up with a prize drawing from numbers on wooden nickels handed out at the July 15 fair parade.
Wednesday’s Fairfest schedule included the 4-H and FFA swine and rabbit shows. The agenda for Thursday includes the sheep show at 8 a.m. and the cat and small animal show at 2 p.m.
Animal competitions continue Friday with the market broiler and beef shows; Saturday with the horse, goat and dog shows; and Sunday with round-robin showmanship. The 4-H and FFA livestock premium auction is 9 a.m. Monday.
Grandstand entertainers for Thursday through Saturday include Cooper Alan and Priscilla Block on Thursday; Lil John on Friday; and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line on Saturday. Nebraska’s Roughest Rodeo will appear Sunday.
The midway carnival will be open 6-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4:30-11 p.m. Saturday and 4:30-10 p.m. Sunday.
The 4-H and Open Class exhibit areas will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.
For more Fairfest information, consult the insert that was published in the Hastings Tribune July 15 or visit www.hastingstribune.com.
