Voters in three Tribland natural resources districts will decide several contested races for board of directors seats when they cast their ballots this year.
In the Little Blue, Lower Republican and Upper Big Blue NRDs, retirements mean multiple seats will have new occupants in January 2023.
In addition, candidates are challenging several incumbent board members seeking to retain their seats.
Most of the races won’t appear on the May 10 primary ballot, and instead will advance directly to the November general election.
In the Little Blue NRD, board members Robert Trausch of Juniata (Subdistrict 1), Kevin Kissinger of Glenvil (Subdistrict 5), Lyle Heinrichs of Shickley (Subdistrict 6), Joe Hergott Sr. of Hebron (Subdistrict 7) and Marlin Kimle of Kenesaw (at-large) didn’t file for re-election.
In the Lower Republican NRD, longtime director Bill Bose of Orleans didn’t file for re-election to his Subdistrict 2 seat on the board.
In the Upper Big Blue NRD, David Robotham of York (Subdistrict 8) and Linda Luebbe of Beaver Crossing (at-large) won’t stand for re-election.
Meanwhile, in the Tri-Basin NRD, all incumbent directors whose terms expire this year filed for re-election, and none are opposed in their bids to retain their seats.
Little Blue
The Little Blue district, which has headquarters in Davenport, encompasses all of Thayer County, most of Adams County, and parts of Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Fillmore and Jefferson counties.
In Subdistrict 1, Glen Bonifas of rural Roseland and John C. Nelson of Hastings are seeking to fill the seat Trausch currently holds.
In Subdistrict 5, Aaron Paus of rural Fairfield is running unopposed for the seat Kissinger currently holds.
In Subdistrict 6 and Subdistrict 7, no one has filed for election to succeed Heinrichs or Hergott — meaning those seats will need to be filled by write-in candidates or, after the election, through an application process and vote of the board.
Russell Ochsner of rural Roseland is the only candidate seeking the at-large seat Kimle has held.
Incumbent directors who have filed for re-election are Brent Hoops of Hastings (Subdistrict 2), Glen Bredthauer of Hastings (Subdistrict 3), Warren Taylor of rural Glenvil (Subdistrict 4) and Bill Glenn of rural Fairbury (Subdistrict 8).
The Little Blue district is governed by a 17-member board, with two representatives from each of eight subdistricts and one at-large director. Directors serve four-year terms, with staggered election dates so only one seat from each subdistrict is up for election in each election cycle.
Candidates for the subdistrict seats must live within the subdistrict boundaries, but voters districtwide get to vote for all seats.
Lower Republican
The Lower Republican district encompasses all of Furnas, Harlan and Franklin counties, plus most of Webster County and southern Nuckolls County.
Bose, in Subdistrict 2, is the only board member retiring this year. Candidates to replace him are Troy Fletcher of rural Oxford and Scott Dicke of Alma.
Dicke is a former assistant manager of the Lower Republican NRD. He resigned in 2021 to become irrigation and water services manager for the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District based in Holdrege.
In the Lower Republican’s Subdistrict 4, longtime incumbent director Nelson Trambly of Campbell is being challenged by Mike Delka of Red Cloud. Delka is a former manager of the Nebraska Bostwick Irrigation District.
In Subdistrict 5, incumbent director Don Duffy of Guide Rock, who just was appointed to the board this winter, has filed for election to his seat and is unopposed. Duffy was appointed to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Roger Nelson of Superior, a longtime board member, in December 2021.
The other Subdistrict 5 seat also is open at this time due to the January resignation of Terry Hoit of rural Red Cloud. Hoit’s term had two full years remaining, so the person who is appointed to the vacant seat must stand for election this year, but to a two-year term instead of the normal four-year term.
Other incumbent directors seeking re-election in the Lower Republican district are Toby tenBensel of Holbrook (Subdistrict 1), Matt Harrison of rural Naponee (Subdistrict 3) and Bradley Wulf of rural Red Cloud (at-large).
The Lower Republican district is overseen by an 11-member board, with two representatives from each of five subdistricts and one at-large member. Staggered terms mean just one representative from each subdistrict normally is up for election in each two-year cycle.
Subdistrict seatholders must live within the subdistrict boundaries, and only voters who live in that subdistrict vote in the election. The at-large member is elected by voters districtwide.
Upper Big Blue
The Upper Big Blue District encompasses all of York County and virtually all of Hamilton County, plus northeastern Adams County, northern Clay and Fillmore counties, and portions of Saline, Seward, Butler and Polk counties. Headquarters are in York.
Matthew Perry of York is seeking to succeed Robotham in Subdistrict 8.
Five candidates are vying for Luebbe’s current at-large seat. They are Becky Roesler of Geneva, Eugene R. Ulmer of Geneva, Jacob Ericksen of Aurora, Curtis Farrall of Hampton and Teresa Otte of David City.
Three incumbent UBBNRD board members who are seeking re-elction face challenges.
Incumbent Larry K. Moore of rural Ulysses is being challenged by Kevin W. Peterson of rural Osceola in Subdistrict 1.
Incumbent Paul D. Weiss of rural McCool Junction is being challenged by Ben Heath of rural Geneva in Subdistrict 4.
Current board member Micheal Nuss of Sutton is facing a challenge from Neal Hoff of Hastings in Subdistrict 5.
In Subdistrict 7, incumbent Ronda L. Rich of rural York is being challenged by Wayne A. Nestor of Stromsburg and Anthony J. Bohaty of rural York.
Hoff, the challenger in Subdistrict 5, is a former Little Blue NRD board member who resigned from that board several years ago after moving within the city of Hastings to a residence outside the LBNRD boundaries.
Residents of the northern reaches of Hastings live in the Upper Big Blue NRD, whereas most of the city lies in the Little Blue district.
The Upper Big Blue district is governed by a 17-member board, with two representatives from each of eight subdistricts and one at-large member. Subdistrict terms are staggered, candidates must live within the subdistrict boundaries, and voters districtwide cast ballots in all races.
Other incumbents seeking re-election unopposed are Douglas Dickinson of rural Seward (Subdistrict 2), Bill Stahly of rural Milford (Subdistrict 3) and Bill Kuehner of rural Aurora (Subdistrict 6.
Elections for only the Subdistrict 7 and at-large seats will appear on the May 10 primary ballot since both have more than two candidates. All the other races will advance directly to the November general election. The top two vote-getters in Subdistrict 7 and for the at-large seat also will advance to the November ballot.
Tri-Basin NRD
In the Tri-Basin district, which encompasses Kearney, Phelps and Gosper counties and has offices in Holdrege, six incumbents filed for re-election.
They are G. Reed Philips of rural Bertrand (Subdistrict 1), Edwin J. Harris of rural Loomis (Subdistrict 2), Brian Bergstrom of rural Axtell (Subdistrict 3), Joe Bilka of Holdrege (Subdistrict 4), David L. Raffety of rural Kearney (Subdistrict 6) and Jeffrey Ryan of rural Heartwell (at-large).
The Tri-Basin district is governed by a 13-member board, with two members for each of six subdistricts and one at-large member. Subdistrict seats are elected on a staggered basis. Candidates for subdistrict seats must live in that subdistrict and are elected only by voters in that subdistrict. The at-large member is elected by districtwide vote.
Nebraska has 23 NRDs. The districts came into being in 1972 following action by the Nebraska Legislature to create them in 1969.
The NRDs have responsibilities in areas including soil and water conservation, groundwater management, flood control, hazard mitigation, and public recreation and education.
Board members are elected on a nonpartisan basis, and to four-year terms except in cases such as this year’s in the Lower Republican NRD involving Hoit’s former seat.
Directors don’t receive a salary, but are paid a per-diem for attending meetings and are reimbursed for mileage and other expenses.
Subdistrict boundaries were reviewed for possible revision recently following the 2020 census, then revised as necessary in an attempt to keep the population of subdistricts as close to equal as possible. Revisions were not needed in all districts.
