Monday marked one year since fire destroyed an iconic downtown building that served pharmacy customers for more than seven decades.
Bert’s Pharmacy once sat at 700 W. Second St., on the corner at Second Street and Hastings Avenue, starting in 1948.
It was the second location the original owner, Bert Burchess, opened since the original drug store was founded in 1925.
John Adams, who began managing the downtown location in 1948, later purchased the store from Burchess. Tom Choquette purchased the store from Adams in 1982.
The pharmacy storefront was updated in 2013 as a collaborative project between the Bert’s staff, the Hastings Community Redevelopment Authority and Elizabeth Spilinek of Hastings, a trained historic preservationist.
But the building’s history came to an end on March 13, 2022, when firefighters responded to a report of the building on fire about 11:26 p.m. No injuries were reported.
When Hastings Fire & Rescue arrived, flames and smoke were visible from the awning and the wall of Bert’s Pharmacy.
Firefighters from Hastings Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Glenvil Volunteer Fire Department and Juniata Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid to put out the blaze.
Multiple levels were engulfed in fire and firefighting efforts focused on preventing the blaze from spreading to the adjacent building. The fire was under control by 2:20 a.m., but the effort temporarily disrupted electrical service to area businesses
The fire later was determined to be accidental in nature, related to the electrical wiring in the building’s iconic neon sign.
Preliminary damage reports are estimated at more than $1 million for Bert’s Pharmacy and the connected Hastings Visitor Center. Estimated damage for the surrounding smoke-damaged buildings was thousands of dollars.
After the fire, barricades were placed along Hastings Avenue between First and Third streets, and on Second Street between Lincoln and Denver avenues due to questions about the structural integrity of the building.
Demolition of the building began in May 2022.
Tom Choquette, Bert’s Pharmacy pharmacist and owner of the building, said they had gotten approval to remodel the upper floor of the building to add apartments.
“It was a travesty in a lot of ways,” he said. “There were a lot of tears from a lot of different people who don’t even live here anymore.”
Choquette is glad the business has retained a high percentage of customers at its 1021 W. 14th St. location across the street from Hastings High School. The business didn’t lose any employees due to the fire, either.
He said they considered rebuilding in the same location, but the endeavor was cost-prohibitive.
“We really wanted to rebuild,” he said. “It just didn’t work out to rebuild.”
Instead, the remaining property was turned over to the Community Redevelopment Authority for future development.
Randy Chick, CRA executive director, said via email that there are no concrete plans for the property right now.
“CRA would like to work with the owners of the damaged building to the west to improve the look and functionality of their east wall that was damaged in the fire,” he said. “However, they have many details to work out with their insurance company and they will need to figure out exactly what they want to do with the east wall before we can figure out the final details of the lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.