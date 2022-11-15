MINDEN — As with his five children, it is impossible for Peruvian-born Daniel Martinez to say “this is my favorite” among his many roles as a professional musician, entertainer and teacher.
But as he readies for his four-day residency with his band, Jarana, Nov. 16-19, sponsored by Minden Opera House, the multi-instrumentalist is certain of one thing:
He will be doing that which he enjoys most, teaching and sharing his message of inclusiveness and unity across cultural boundaries through music.
"I want to be an inspiration, that's the main thing," the 44-year-old said. "What I like to do is express ideas through music. Sometimes the instrument is just an extension of your body and your feelings."
For Martinez, the residency represents a delay return engagement postponed twice because of pandemic restrictions. Marcy Brandt, executive director of Minden Opera House, arranged to bring him back to Minden after watching him and his band connect with students through positive musical overtones during their previous engagement here in 2019.
"You could tell that the band loves playing music, and the kids really connected with them," Brandt said. "Part of what also made the performances at the school and the show at the Minden Opera House so exciting was how Daniel and the rest of the musicians brought their cultures into the program. They played a wide variety of instruments that many people had never seen before, and talked about the role that music plays in their cultures."
The son of missionaries, Martinez grew up in Peru loving and playing music. His family of five sang four-part a cappella at home and choir music at church, fanning his fondness for performing.
When his mother gifted him a guitar, his passion to pursue a life rooted in music was sealed.
"We were always involved in music as a family," he said."I think that was one of my biggest inspirations. Everything started at home."
After moving to the United States in 2002 to study English at Union College in Lincoln, he began studying music with an eye toward making it his life's work.
Following years of learning the flamboyant flamenco style of play and earning a master's degree in music, he relocated from Colorado to Lincoln in 2009 and formed Jarana, a band featuring players from Peru, Mexico and the U.S.
Now, Martinez is a fixture in Lincoln. His musical outreach includes a spot on the Nebraska Arts Council's touring roster, a pair of guitar professor teaching roles, and teaching artist position at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts.
Among the instruments he'll be showcasing in Minden during his residency are the guitarrango, a two-necked guitar native to South America that combines charango and the cavaquinho, a ukulele-like instrument native to Portugal and Brazil.
Incorporating various cultures into his musical production provides him the perfect backdrop to promote his message of inclusion and unity, he said.
"The idea is to combine as much music as we can with traditions and languages to bring people together through music," he said. "Spanish, Latin, Brazilian, Portuguese, Greek, African ... Music doesn't need borders or passports to travel. It is free to everyone.
"I just want to make people happy. That's my goal."
His residency schedule includes a series of solo concerts and workshops held in assisted care facilities and schools Wednesday through Friday, with a 10 a.m. workshop Saturday on building instruments for students in grades 4-6.
A performance by Jarana follows the workshop at 7:30 p.m. at MOH. Students who participate in the workshop will have the opportunity to jam with the band onstage with their newly built instruments during the evening performance.
To reserve a place in the workshop or purchase advance tickets for Saturday's performance, call MOH at 308-832-0588.
