Whenever an organ, tissue or eye donor is giving “the gift of life” at Mary Lanning Healthcare, a special flag is raised outside the hospital’s east visitor entrance in solemn tribute to the donor’s selfless act.
In a brief ceremony Tuesday morning, that flag was raised once again to highlight the importance of those donations and honor all who are part of that life-sharing process.
The white “Donate Life” flag was raised just beneath the Stars and Stripes, kicking off April as Donate Life Month.
“Here in Nebraska, we celebrate ‘the Good Life,’ ” said Casie Grubbs, director of surgical services at Mary Lanning. “Today, we join hospitals across the state in raising the Donate Life flag to honor those who make ‘the Good Life’ possible through organ and tissue donation.”
Grubbs was joined in leading the flag-raising ceremony by Laurie Stevens, interim director of the MLH intensive care and progressive care units. CEO Eric Barber and Chief Operating Officer Mark Callahan were among several hospital administrators and other employees on hand.
In Nebraska, 87 deceased organ donors, 538 tissue donors and 42 living donors gave of themselves for others’ lives and good health in 2022, Stevens said. In turn, more than 315 recipients received lifesaving organ transplants and thousands of other patients received tissue transplants.
The Donate Life flag, which was introduced in 2006, is flown as a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope, Grubbs said. The flag has been raised more than 50,000 times outside hospitals in the intervening years.
In Nebraska, the Donate Life program is facilitated by Live On Nebraska, an independent, nonprofit group that is one of 57 organ procurement organizations in the United States.
Live On Nebraska’s three main responsibilities are to recover organs and tissues for transplantation; to maintain the state’s donor registry; and to educate the public on the importance of donation in order to grow that registry.
According to Live On Nebraska, the six organs that can be donated are the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, small intestine and pancreas. By donating these organs, one donor can save up to eight lives.
Reading from a script on Tuesday, Stevens and Grubbs proclaimed that the flag was being raised to honor donors and their families; the Mary Lanning staff and all health care workers; patients waiting for a transplant; those who died waiting for a transplant; living donors; and organ and tissue recipients, “whose lives are living symbols of hope, selflessness and the power of the human spirit.”
After the flag was raised, the assembly observed a moment of silence in recognition of donors and those still waiting for a transplant.
Grubbs and Stevens said that following the pandemic disruptions of the last few years, they hope to make the April flag-raising event an annual tradition going forward at Mary Lanning.
Donor family members are invited to attend as guests of honor. Mary Lanning has about 25 donor families on its roster, Grubbs and Stevens said.
