Even though most of the public health restrictions and requirements related to COVID-19 have been lifted by now in the local community, Mary Lanning Healthcare wants everyone to understand it must continue to require mask use by employees, patients, visitors and other individuals entering the hospital.
In a news release Tuesday, Mary Lanning said it has been following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and mask use in health care settings.
As of Thursday, some of the hospital’s policies are changing somewhat. But while the number of visitors allowed and visiting hours will be back to what they were before the pandemic began in March 2020, two rules that won’t change are those requiring mask use by everyone on the hospital premises and health screenings for everyone entering them.
In the news release, Dr. Adam Horn, MLH chief medical officer, acknowledged that the hospital frequently receives questions from visitors and patients about when the mask requirement will be relaxed — especially since the city of Hastings’ mask mandate was allowed to expire in February.
The answer, Horn said, is that health care organizations like Mary Lanning are held to higher standards when it comes to preventing the spread of germs and infection.
“Our priority is the safety and health of our patients, visitors and staff,” Horn said. “We know that the public is tired of having to wear masks, but we are required to follow these federal standards and would be fined for not doing so. We hope the public will continue to be patient with health care organizations as they navigate the situation.”
In the news release, Horn cited rules promulgated by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Heath Administration in regard to COVID-19.
OSHA released initial standards related to continuing mask use recently. The agency is expected to publish a final document sometime during July, and that release may result in additional policy changes, Mary Lanning said.
For now, all MLH employees working in the hospital will continue to wear masks in areas where patients and visitors are present. Meanwhile, per OSHA requirements, hospital clients, patients, residents, delivery people, visitors and all non-employees will continue to be screened for admission to the building, and points of entry will be limited.
Hospital entry may be gained only at the north entrance, the emergency department entrance and the surgery entrance. There, visitors must stop at a computerized screening station and answer three screening questions.
At that point, hospital personnel will print out and provide to the visitors a printed visitor name tag. The visitors must wear that name tag and a mask for the duration of their visit. Those found not wearing their name tags will be asked to leave.
Employee mask requirements for MLH Home Care Services, clinics and outpatient departments will depend on the vaccination status of the caregiver, patient and family.
All non-employees of outpatient hospital departments or clinics will be screened. In departments or clinics where there is a “reasonable possibility” of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, staff, patients and visitors all must wear masks. Here, too, the number of visitors allowed will be the same as the number before the pandemic.
OSHA states that vaccinated home health care employees don’t need to wear masks into the homes of patients who have been screened.
Vaccinated MLH Home Care Services employees can visit their patients without masks. Non-vaccinated employees must wear masks.
