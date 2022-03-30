While dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough across the country, it has been a galvanizing event for Mary Lanning Healthcare.
That is how Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning, described the last two years during a Community Impact Update event organized by the hospital Tuesday evening at The Lark.
He said the pressure on independent, 501c(3) hospitals like Mary Lanning is intense.
“Remaining independent is not as easy as it used to be, but I can tell you in the two years we have survived a pandemic I have watched some really inspirational things unfold that tells me the pandemic, while it was a fracturing event for a lot of people, it was a galvanizing event for not only Mary Lanning internally, but Mary Lanning and the community,” he said.
Individuals in the hospital and community, as well as local businesses, stepped up to meet needs as they arose.
Several Mary Lanning officials spoke during the Community Impact Update, which included a review of 2021 as well as news about the Medical Office Building construction, the impact of COVID-19, new MLH providers and lines of service, and the new Healthcare Pathways program at Hastings High School.
Barber said hospitals like Mary Lanning need three things: strong medical staff; strong, highly engaged workforce; and support of the community.
“As long as this community continues to support Mary Lanning the way that it has the nine years I’ve been here and the 96 years leading up to that, I like our chances well into the future,” he said.
Eleven physicians joined Mary Lanning in the last year, and five advance practice providers — physician assistants or nurse practitioners — have hired on in the last six months.
Chief Financial Officer Shawn Nordby gave an update on funds pertaining to COVID-19.
Mary Lanning saw $16,432,203 in lost revenue and COVID-19 expenses in 2020 and received $15,153,601 in stimulus money that year. The hospital received another $3.6 million in COVID funding in 2021.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Horn said while health care workers have experienced a lot, the hospital is trying to return to normal.
“We’re trying to be compassionate while at the same time protecting our staff and patients,” he said. “It’s been a long couple of years. There’s some light at the end of the tunnel. There’s still probably going to be some bumps, but thankfully our staff have weathered it as well as they could and continue to have a smile on their face as they take care of patients.”
Just Tuesday, Mary Lanning had its first COVID-19 patient in at least two weeks.
Chief Nursing Officer Ronda Ehly said the last two years have taken a heavy toll on health care workers.
“As Dr. Horn said, they’re tired,” she said. “Unfortunately, even though things are looking better, because of the experience of the last two years we’re just kind of waiting for the next shoe to drop.”
She said a 2021 national survey done by the Kaiser Foundation found that nearly 30% of health care workers are considering leaving the profession because of the situational pressures.
Mary Lanning’s nursing department currently has more than 40 openings.
That is where partnerships such as those with Bryan College of Health Sciences and the Healthcare Pathways partnership between Mary Lanning, Hastings High School and Central Community College are so important.
The Healthcare Pathways is scheduled to go before the Hastings Board of Education during the board’s meeting in April. The three-step program includes pathways 1, pathways 2 and certified nursing assistant classes and would start in fall 2022.
Dave Long, vice president of clinic operations, spoke about efforts Mary Lanning is making to increase telemedicine services.
Telemedicine allows the patient to connect a physician in another community, eliminating travel time.
“They can do this in their own home, which makes their satisfaction great,” Long said.
Mark Callahan, chief operating officer, said expansion of Mary Lanning’s Medical Office Building is 30 days ahead of schedule.
The $25 million, 64,000-square-foot project is adding onto the medical service building.
The building is scheduled to be complete in March 2023.
Susan Meeske, chief development officer for the Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation, spoke about the foundation’s upcoming projects.
That includes an expansion of the emergency room, which has had the same footprint since 1999. The eight-bed emergency room serves 15,000 patients a year.
“Our patient volume has increased exponentially there,” she said.
The foundation also is looking to endow and expand the hospital’s Healthy Beginnings program, which is a prenatal support program for young families.
“Talk about such an amazing program, to get those young families started out on the right trajectory and surround them with support with those home visits is so important for our community,” Meeske said.
Upcoming events include a COVID-19 reflection ceremony April 27 at The Lark; Give Hastings Day on May 5; Making Strides for Cancer Walk in conjunction with Half Hastings on June 4; golf tournament on June 13; and The Stars Come Out Gala on Aug. 13.
