Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.