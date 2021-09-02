Mary Lanning Healthcare announced Wednesday that it is fully on board with plans to improve and expand the Hastings Family YMCA’s 16th Street location.
MLH, an independent, nonprofit hospital and health care organization, has pledged $1 million to the YMCA capital campaign that entered its public phase Tuesday evening.
The Y already has raised nearly $9.4 million of the $13.9 million total it seeks for the project, which will renovate existing space and add 77,000 square feet to the 16th Street facility.
The Y plans to consolidate its operations at the 16th Street location and eventually sell off the 18th Street facility nearby, which is known to some as the former Champions Sports & Recreation center.
In a news release Wednesday, Eric Barber, Mary Lanning president and CEO, said MLH and the Y are partnering on the building project, which will add a pool MLH will use to offer aquatic therapy services.
Both organizations share the goal of making Hastings a healthier community, Barber said.
“This pledge fits squarely into the MLH mission statement, which addresses the need to make Hastings healthier,” he said. “It also fulfills our need as a nonprofit organization to provide benefits directly to the community we serve.
“It makes sense for us to help the YMCA become stronger because we share the same end goal. The benefits of this collaboration will be realized by all of us in the Hastings area.”
Barber noted that other locally owned hospitals in Nebraska have partnered with their community YMCAs in similar ways.
Jeff S. Anderson, chairman of the MLH board of trustees, said the organization’s $1 million pledge was made possible and will be funded by the Mary Lanning Trust.
The MLH Rebabilitation departments will provide services at the new therapy pool with oversight from the YMCA. Although a timeline for construction hasn’t been released, Troy Stickels, CEO of the Hastings Family YMCA, said Tuesday he hopes to see construction on the 16th Street project begin in spring 2022.
The therapy pool will be adjacent to the Y’s larger swimming pool and, according to the MLH physical therapy staff, is greatly needed for MLH rehabilitation programs.
The therapy pool will benefit both adult and pediatric rehabilitation patients, who can exercise against the resistance of the water while also taking advantage of the water’s buoyancy to help support their weight.
Patients working out in the water are able to avoid putting weight on their joints, which in turn reduces joint stress and pain.
Barber said the Y is the best location for the new therapy pool, considering that the hospital campus and MLH clinic space already is full.
By partnering with the Y, he said, Mary Lanning will be able to achieve its goal of providing a therapy pool and related services to its patients without the cost of building an entirely new structure.
The Y’s overall plan for the 16th Street location is to renovate its 45,600 square feet of existing space and add an additional 77,000 square feet. The architectural firm Schemmer has been engaged for the project.
Both the 16th Street location, which came online in 1980, and the larger 18th Street facility, which became part of the Y in 2005, currently are in need of substantial repairs, improved Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and a more streamlined layout to improve operational efficiency.
Renovations at 16th Street will include parking improvements, new mechanical systems, a new swimming pool, updated locker rooms, a new childwatch space, a new STEM room, and ADA access to all areas of the building.
New additions besides the therapy pool are to include an early childhood development center; two new courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball; a remodeled Adventure Challenge; a second-floor fitness center; and an indoor field turf space.
The $13.9 million project price tag includes $13.4 million for construction and $500,000 for an endowment fund.
Of the nearly $9.4 million already raised, $6.9 million is from local sources and the balance is from out-of-town foundations.
