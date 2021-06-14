Work is set to begin soon in preparation for a $22 million construction project that will double the size of the Medical Services Building at Mary Lanning Healthcare and create space for a new nursing education program there.
Work this summer will enable operations to continue in the building, which stands to the east of the main hospital building at 715 N. St. Joseph Ave., while it is being enlarged, MLH said in a news release.
Groundbreaking for the construction project tentatively is scheduled for October. But the preliminary work will allow services and clinics offered inside the building to continue through the duration of the construction period to follow.
The preparations will include closing the south entrance to the building and constructing a main entrance on the north side, which is to include a canopy and large doors.
In addition, the existing fire alarm systems and elevators will be upgraded and the parking lot will be reconfigured. Parking directly south of the building will be blocked and fenced off, as that area will be part of the construction zone.
A water line also will be relocated, and new parking areas will be constructed.
“Any type of construction can be a disruption,” said Mark Callahan, MLH chief operating officer. “But with the planning and preparation work, we hope to mitigate any possible issues and make the project as seamless as possible.”
The building addition is expected to take about 18 months and enlarge the structure, which currently provides 63,957 square feet, by another 64,803 square feet.
When the project is finished, the building will be known as the Mary Lanning Healthcare Medical Office Building.
Presently, the building houses an ophthalmology clinic, the MLH Wound Center, Nebraska Heart Institute, Bryan Heart-Mary Lanning Cardiology, several MLH clinics, MLH Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, the MLH Education Department, and the School of Radiologic Technology.
An agreement now being finalized will clear the way for the Bryan School of Nursing, part of the Lincoln-based Bryan College of Health Sciences, to occupy the third floor of the addition with its new Hastings program — the fruit of a celebrated new three-way partnership involving the Bryan college, Mary Lanning and Hastings College.
Other spaces would be occupied by MLH-owned clinics.
“We are ready to welcome the Bryan School of Nursing to campus and are ready to partner with Bryan to complete this project, which has been in the planning stages for some time,” Callahan said.
Employees and the public will be provided with additional updates on parking and entrance work in the near future.
