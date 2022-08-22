Beginning in 2023, Mary Lanning Healthcare once again will help to educate students as part of an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
On Monday, officials of Mary Lanning and the University of Nebraska Medical Center announced they are partnering to help students fast-track their nursing careers.
With the prerequisite 58 credit hours in sciences and general studies already under their belts, students in the program will be able to complete their BSN degree in 12 months.
The prerequisites could be on the students’ transcripts in connection with a previously earned bachelor’s degree.
The way the program will work, Accelerated BSN students in UNMC’s Kearney Division who would like immersive clinical rotations would complete their didactic courses on the UNMC Kearney campus while receiving clinical training at Mary Lanning.
The clinical rotations would give the students a chance to become familiar with Mary Lanning at a time when nurses are in great demand — a great plus for the hospital, said Eric Barber, Mary Lanning president and CEO.
“MLH is always on the lookout to hire amazing talent,” Barber said. “We are pleased to encourage more people to pursue careers in nursing, and hopefully many of them will se the benefits of working at our nonprofit, independent hospital. We welcome the opportunity to be a part of this program.”
According to Monday’s news release, Nebraska faced a shortage of about 4,100 nurses in 2020, and that shortfall is expected to exceed 5,400 by 2025. Thus, the state is falling further behind even as new graduates continue to enter the workforce.
Juliann Sebastian, dean of the UNMC College of Nursing, said the new partnership is beneficial to students and to Nebraska’s health care industry.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to fast-track a nursing career and get in-depth clinical experience with Mary Lanning Healthcare,” Sebastian said in the news release. “The UNMC College of Nursing is proud to partner with Mary Lanning to make nursing education more accessible, and also enhance the BSN pipeline in our state.”
MLH previously had nursing students in an accelerated BSN program through a partnership with Creighton University in Omaha. Hastings College was another partner in the “3+1” dual degree program, in which students studied for three years at HC, then came to Mary Lanning for a year of intensive clinical training.
Creighton and Hastings College continue to work together in that dual degree program, but the students now do their clinical work at CHI Health Care St. Francis in Grand Island. Those students end up with two bachelor’s degrees — one in biology-health systems from Hastings College, plus a BSN from Creighton.
In 2020, Mary Lanning and Hastings College entered into a new partnership with the Lincoln-based Bryan College of Health Sciences for a Bryan nursing program to be established in Hastings.
The Hastings program, which launched in 2021, basically replicates Bryan’s already established nursing education program in Lincoln. The difference is that that students in the Hastings program enroll in the Bryan College but live at Hastings College and take their first year of coursework there before starting their clinical training, which they take at Mary Lanning rather than at Lincoln’s Bryan Health Center.
Besides having clinical experiences at Mary Lanning, Bryan’s Hastings students will be taking their nursing classes in a portion of the Mary Lanning Medical Office Building, which now is undergoing expansion.
