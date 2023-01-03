Having Mary Lanning Healthcare’s first baby of 2023 came as a surprise for Kennedi Tripe and Cody Pankoke, but Kennedi said her grandfather guessed it.
“When we found out about it and I found out my due date, he was like, ‘You could have the first baby of 2023,’ ” Kennedi said. “Here we are having the first baby of 2023 at Mary Lanning.”
Kennedi’s due date was Jan. 7.
She gave birth to her daughter, Haisley Sue, at 6:54 a.m. Monday.
“I wasn’t expecting to have the New Year’s baby because it’s (Jan. 2),” Kennedi said during an interview Monday afternoon.
Kennedi and Cody both are 18.
Kennedi lives in Edgar and is a student at the Bryan College of Health Sciences Hastings campus.
Cody lives in Campbell and attends Silver Lake High School in Roseland.
Haisley was 9 pounds, 2 ounces and 22 ½ inches long at birth. Everyone is healthy.
“It’s pretty cool,” Cody said of having the first baby of the new year. “Out of all the people that come to Mary Lanning to give birth that we’re the first ones of 2023 it’s pretty cool.”
Kennedi came to Mary Lanning at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 1 to be induced.
“On both sides of our family, there’s been big babies,” Kennedi said. “We wanted to have a smaller baby, but that didn’t happen.”
The name Haisley was appealing for the couple.
“I just really liked the name,” Cody said. “I thought it was a really nice name.”
Her middle name, Sue, was in honor of Kennedi’s grandmother, Dixie Sue Tripe.
Kennedi’s mother, Kristin Tripe, was among family members who joined the couple in their hospital room on Monday. Haisley is Kristin’s first granddaughter.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Kristin said while holding Haisley. “So now we get to spoil her.”
Donna Munsell, director of the Mary Lanning Family Care Center, said in a news release she and her staff are excited to kick off another busy year, welcoming new babies and their families.
According to the news release, which was issued Dec. 29, 2022, Mary Lanning was to have delivered about 980 infants by the end of the year. That figure includes 18 sets of multiples and 60 successful vaginal birth after cesarean section deliveries.
Munsell said she is proud of the high number of years of experience of the Family Care Center nursing staff.
“Our level of experience means patients can trust us to provide the best possible care for their new family,” she said.
In keeping with tradition, Mary Lanning will present a gift to the first baby of the new year.
