Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 5-3 on Monday to change the district’s mask policy from required to recommended, effective Wednesday.
Masks still will be required at the Hastings High School graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon.
Board members Jim Boeve, Sharon Brooks and Jodi Graves dissented. Board member Becky Sullivan was absent.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider recommended the change occur on May 17 for face coverings to be “recommended” as opposed to required in all HPS facilities. May 17 is the day after high school graduation.
“No matter what’s decided here tonight, we’re going to have some people not happy. That’s just the nature of this situation,” he said on Monday.
New directed health measures went into effect Thursday. The directed health measures no longer require students to be quarantined for exposure to one positive case when masks aren’t in use.
Adults also have had the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine, thus limiting their risk.
Given the fact that the district expects a large crowd in the gym for graduation, administrators believe the safest thing to do is to require the face coverings for the event.
Board member Tracey Katzberg made a motion to change the face covering policy from required to recommended as of Tuesday, but still require masks at graduation.
She later changed her motion to making the change effective Wednesday, to give the district the opportunity to notify families about the change on Tuesday.
Board member Brooks said it would be hard to require masks at graduation after they were only recommended during the previous week.
Board member John Bonham said making the policy change effective on May 17 will make the intervening week of anticipation hard for students.
Graduation is different because attendance isn’t required.
“I’m hopeful with this community support that we’ve had that whether you’re in favor of masks or not that if you come to graduation for an hour and 15 minutes, you can wear a mask just to help your neighbor out,” he said.
Board member Brent Gollner said as a pharmacist it has been satisfying to see how well the community has done in wearing masks in protecting people from getting extremely sick and dying.
“We’ve had our deaths, we’ve had our sicknesses, it’s happened, but we’ve done very well keeping our schools open,” he said.
Gollner said recommending wearing masks is a good idea, but requirement is overkill.
“I encourage people to still wear a mask,” he said. “That’s something that’s so important for everyone to do.”
Board president Boeve said, as he did during the school board’s work session on Thursday, that his preference is to keep the mask requirement in place until May 24.
“I realize wearing a mask is not guaranteed protection from the virus,” he said. “Conversely, I also realize not wearing a mask does not guarantee I’m going to get the virus.”
Wearing masks minimizes the risk, and there are a lot of school activities still to occur, Boeve said.
Before making their decision, board members heard during public comment from three district patrons, all of whom favored ending the face covering requirement as soon as possible.
Jed Kautz, a father of three boys, said his middle son, a kindergartner named Landry, lost his zeal for school during the course of the academic year.
“His struggles come from, in his words, ‘not being able to see his friends,’ ” he said. “Landry can’t see their facial expressions. He can’t see their mouths and the words they form, and he can’t feel that interpersonal connection that all of our students need.”
Jessica Ablott, who has three children attending HPS schools, said the statistics and directed health measures point to now being an appropriate time to end the face covering requirement.
“The issue doesn’t need to be divisive,” she said. “We are on the same team. We all want the same thing. This is not political. It does not need to be emotional. We just need to look at the real-life data.”
Aimee Chipps has two children in HPS schools, including a daughter who is a high school honors student.
“She is knee-deep in preparing for finals, which is very stressful,” she said. “Being able to choose to go without a mask the last weeks of school would make a great difference in her last days. Masking has affected her mental and physical health this year.”
Also during the meeting, board members honored staff members celebrating milestone anniversaries, as well as retiring staff members.
Retiring staff members include Calvin Alberts, Robin Bailey, Roxanne Bruce, Kenda Chamberlin, Jalaene Choquette, Gwen Davidson, Scott Kehn, Pat Kleier, Lisa Nelson, Diana Reiner, Christine Schafer, Pat Schultz and Linda Walsh.
In other business, board members:
- Unanimously approved the first reading of a revised special education policy.
- Unanimously approved a Morton Building change order of $9,666 for additional carpet, following further teacher input.
- Unanimously approved a $48,674 bid from Ziemba Roofing to replace two older sections of roof at Hastings High School. The new roof has a 20-year warranty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.