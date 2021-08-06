When members of the Hastings Board of Education meet on Monday they will act on a proposal to recommend, not require, wearing face coverings at the start of the school year, but that policy could change quickly if need be.
That was the administrative recommendation Superintendent Jeff Schneider presented at the school board’s work session on Thursday as part of the district’s Safe Return to Learn Plan.
The board meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Hastings Middle School multipurpose room, 201 N. Marian Road.
“Obviously we’ve given this a ton of thought,” Schneider said. “We realize no matter what’s decided it’s going to be tough. We’ve heard arguments for and against mask requirements. I’m pretty sure we’re going to hear them again.”
HPS officials have been in contact with health officials as well as officials from other school districts.
The recommendation to recommend masks instead of require them is subject to change based on the situation in the community and could change at any time.
Local case numbers are low, but are rising.
There were 504 parent responses to a survey on the district website asking parents about requiring masks.
Schneider said 75% want masks recommended and 25% want a requirement.
Among parents of elementary students too young to get vaccinated, 79% wanted masks recommended.
Staff responses echoed parent responses.
“I believe at this time, based on a lot of people I’ve talked with, there will be very few schools west of Lincoln with a mask mandate,” he said.
There is no clear-cut answer to this, Schneider said.
He’s been contacted about physical health as well as mental health concerns.
“If you look at last year, most of our country didn’t go to school,” he said. “If we followed all the guidelines that were given we would’ve had to went with 50% occupancy and kids only going part time and we wouldn’t have had any activities. That’s not what we chose to do in Nebraska. I don’t know that there’s one easy answer. I do know this: There will be nothing we pay closer attention to either direction this goes because it is an ongoing challenge. It’s a big decision. It’s not an easy one.”
Board member Brent Gollner said this situation isn’t anything new for the area.
“None of us take this lightly,” he said. “We all take this extremely seriously. No matter what we choose it’s going to be something we battle with every day. None of us want our kids to be sick. None of us want our staff to get sick.”
Other, less controversial aspects of the district’s Safe Return to Learn Plan include encouraging outdoor classrooms as well as social distancing as much as possible.
“Last year it was recommended 6 feet,” Schneider said. “There was no way we could pull that off and have kids in school every day. What we can do, especially at the elementary maybe, is 3 feet. That doesn’t mean they aren’t going to work in a small group once in a while, but what we’re going to strongly encourage is to do social distancing as much as we possibly can.”
The plan calls for allowing time for hand washing and sanitizing, which will be emphasized.
High-traffic areas will be sanitized multiple times per day.
The district will ask parents to keep ill students home and will ask the same of staff.
The district will communicate with the community when the district has positive cases through a list on the website, like last year.
“I believe that’s what I’m going to come with Monday night, but it’s Thursday,” Schneider said of the mask recommendation. “The way this goes, who knows? That is my plan as of now. I wanted you to know now so you had time to think about it and do what you feel is best on Monday night.”
Also during the work session, Schneider reviewed 2021-22 budget preparation. The total proposed budget will be about $49.8 million.
The property tax levy rate is proposed to remain the same: $1.12 per $100 valuation to support the general fund, .2.2 cents for various projects including the high school science wing, and 20 cents for the bond fund, for a total levy of $1.342.
That means for property valued at $100,000, the owner would pay $1,342 in property tax to support the school district for the year.
