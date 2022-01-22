Students and staff at Alcott Elementary will be wearing facial coverings at school for at least two weeks after the illness absentee rate at that building exceeded 12%.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education approved on Sept. 13, 2021 a conditional mask mandate that would take effect when there is a 12% illness rate over a three-day period at any of the district’s seven schools.
Staff members at Alcott were told Thursday that the school’s illness rate had exceeded 12%.
Alcott’s absentee rate was 15%.
The mask requirement took effect Friday and will be in effect for 14 calendar days.
Feb. 3 is day 14. The district then will look at the average for the last three days of the two-week period to determine if masks still will be required Feb. 4 or if the requirement will continue.
“That will be based on if their absentee rate falls below the 12% at that point in time over the previous three days, we’ll drop the requirement,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said. “If they are above they will stay on another two weeks.”
This comes after Hastings Public Schools announced on Tuesday the district will cancel classes for Jan. 24 to help students and staff members to get some rest and recover from any illnesses they are fighting at this time.
Schneider said the surge in illness-related absences at Alcott isn’t a stand-alone situation.
“Several of (the other HPS buildings) are close,” he said. “We’ve had so much absence, which is why we’re not having school Monday. I think (Friday) we have over 50 teachers out of our district. We are just spread so thin, just enough to cover everybody, which is the reason for Monday. The attendance is an issue at most buildings; just Alcott got over 12%. Several of the buildings are between 10 and 12.”
With illness absentee rates so high, the district is looking at a lot of options.
“Everything is on the table at this point,” Schneider said. “We just continue to look day by day. We balance the fact that we want people to get healthy, but if we close down long term, what does that do for the 90% that are in attendance?”
Academics are important, but so, too, are the meals as well as a safe place for students to be and supervised while their parents are at work.
“We’ll look at it,” he said. “If it gets so bad that we can’t … what would determine a long-term shutdown, I think, would be staffing. If we couldn’t staff it, we’d have to look at — I know there’s been an area school or two that took like three days.”
He said district officials are leaning more toward four-day weeks.
“We limped through last week, and we had the three-day weekend. We’ll limp through this week, and we’ll have a three-day weekend,” he said. “We’ll see where things are at at the beginning of next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.