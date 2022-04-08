For Marge and Dave Peterson, falling asleep at the wheel of misfortune is not an option.
The Hastings couple has been making custom sleep mats for people in poverty-stricken countries for more than five years. Made in various sizes — a child’s mat, for instance, measures roughly 4 feet by 2 ½ feet — the crocheted mats are assembled from plastic bags and yarn, making them resistant to wet weather conditions.
For the retired couple, the project has become a labor of love, one facilitated through their involvement with the Nebraska branch of Orphan Grain Train, a charity that ships donated food, clothing, mats and other items to people in financially deprived countries who need them most.
Having fashioned some 65 mats for distribution last year, they’ve added 10 more to that count this year, with possibly four more completed by this reading.
The mats are designed to reduce the risk of bacterial infection that leads to lung disease. The plastic bags fused into them help keep users drier and safer.
Using a pattern provided by a representative from the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, volunteers across the United States work year-round to provide thousands of these mats to be shipped from terminals coast to coast.
“You get hooked on doing it,” Marge said. “When we have so much in this country and then you see the need, it’s just something you naturally want to do. We’re grateful for what we have and that we can help.”
Recipients of the Orphan Grain Train’s charitable services have included Russia, Lativa, Estonia, the Baltic states, Mexico, and many South American countries. The need around the world continues to exceed the daily demand to meet even the most basic needs. And that, Marge said, can be heartbreaking.
“I just wish I could send a bunch to Ukraine because they need them,” she said. “They’re sleeping on the bare floor.”
For his part, Dave doesn’t crochet, but is able to help cut the plastic bags used to insulate the mats. As an Orphan Grain Train volunteer, his primary role is to pack containers at the Grand Island terminal to ship to recipients around the world.
A crew of 10-12 people, mostly retired men, spend about two hours loading the containers with supplies that include clothing, mats, bicycles, furniture and basic medical supplies from doctors and dentists.
Volunteers of all ages lend a hand sorting and washing donated clothing. Items are sorted into specific categories, boxed, labeled and shipped, with detailed records kept to meet bill of lading requirements.
“There are quite a number of volunteers that make this work,” Dave said. “What’s amazing is that the terminal in Grand Island is one of many that Orphan Grain Train has all over the country. There is at least one in every state.
“It’s a good feeling to be able to take things that are discarded and help folks in different countries all over the world. It’s a very, very efficient organization; it’s like you get 97 cents out of every dollar that is delivered for disaster relief and humane needs. We’ve been really blessed to have the opportunity to volunteer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.