A pioneer in the Christian music industry made a rare concert appearance in Hastings Sunday night at First Baptist Church.
Former Myrrh, Sparrow and Live Oak recording artist and Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee Matthew Ward performed songs gleaned from two solo albums and his former group, 2nd Chapter of Acts, to a small but enthusiastic audience composed mostly of 50-something fans from the band’s heydays of the 1970s.
Ward was invited to perform by First Baptist church member Connie Harvey, who first befriended the gospel music Dove Award winner when the two attended Sunday school classes together while living in California when Ward was 13 and she was 11.
The concert was an intimate show performed in an aptly intimate setting inside the small sanctuary at First Baptist, with Ward singing to tracks of tunes that included his trio’s signature offering “Easter Song.”
The nine-song set was interwoven with tales and humor and showcased how, even 50 ½ years and two weeks into his career, Ward still was able to hit the ultra-high tenor strains that likely came a bit easier when he first started performing as a minor with his sisters, Nelly and Annie, in 1973.
Discovered by folk singer and Christian convert Barry McGuire, the family trio helped spark the contemporary Christian music scene that flourished in the 1970s and 1980s, sharing the stage with more than 50 of the scene’s most popular acts of the day, including Andrae Crouch and Phil Keaggy.
On this night, it was just Ward, showcasing his highly developed vocal skills honed over more than five decades of performing.
Having played but a few shows in 2020 after the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic forced the cancellation of his much-anticipated European tour, his tenor voice wasn’t exactly stretched out coming in, but was nevertheless on point throughout the roughly 90-minute performance.
These days a full-time certified nurse’s aide caring for a 92-year-old woman, Ward shared some of the life experiences that dramatically affected his life journey both musically and spiritually. It was clear from his opening remarks that his music’s evangelical nature still is his motivation for performing at age 63.
“I’m going to sing songs tonight from two albums I did some years back,” he said. “I could do lots of different songs, but these are the ones I felt I’m supposed to do. I have no idea what the Lord has in store for us, but I know when I come to a place where I’m expecting God to do something, guess what happens? He does something.
“That’s why I’m here. I’m not here to sing for you. I’m here to point you to Jesus. If we’re not pointing people to Jesus, what are we doing?”
Opening the set with “I See The Lord,” his selections fell mostly along the lines of praise and worship, which, while not overly surprising, was lighter and airier than some of the harder-hitting progressive rock elements featured in material performed live with 2nd Chapter of Acts and in his solo performances today.
In his defense, the use of tracks lends itself to a more contemplative mood, and songs like “Bring Me to the Cross,” “My Redeemer,” “Consume Me,” “To the King” and “Psalms 61” fit the bill nicely.
Downplaying his fame enjoyed as a singer-songwriter who performed with Donna Summer and other secular stars, Ward shared how losing both his parents at a young age to cancer led him to a career in music with two of his eight siblings that was ordained by God from the beginning.
Fronted by Annie, a self-taught pianist, he shared how he was far from an accomplished musician himself, but still managed to write more than 120 songs without ever learning to read music. His intricate harmonies sung in 2nd Acts were accomplished through repetition, hard work and divine inspiration, with little formal training involved.
He credited God and his wife for helping him compose the songs he has been writing for decades — most of them with full musical arrangements included inside his head.
His challenge as a songwriter, he said, is getting them to paper, usually with the help of highly accomplished musicians.
Yet for all his modesty, Ward’s vocal talents cannot be disputed. His multi-range riffs and scales soared seamlessly throughout the performance. Blending full-throated high notes with a soft-touch falsetto, his vocal strains took audience members on an emotional rollercoaster ride that left them smiling and sighing in their seats.
Closing his set with “Easter Song” seemed to be the perfect dessert to a night of well-seasoned contemporary music. Many of those fortunate enough to take in the show tapped along to the beat on pews while singing words that seemed to evoke happy memories from more carefree days.
Though largely composed of solo material, Ward’s 2nd Chapter set was still inspiring, demonstrating how — even after more than half a century in the business — this true artist was able to find ways to communicate his Christian message in a way that didn’t sound 2nd rate.
