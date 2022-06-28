A former longtime executive director of the Hastings Museum has been promoted to deputy director of Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer as part of a leadership reorganization there, Stuhr officials announced June 24.
Rebecca Matticks has worked as Stuhr’s director of research since shortly after leaving the Hastings Museum in June 2021. Her duties as deputy director will include oversight of exhibitions, research and programming.
Other staff members receiving promotions include Renae Hunt, who now is chief financial and operating officer; and Robb Nelson, who now is curator of the museum.
Additionally, Emily Byerly has joined the staff as director of education.
“The changes in the leadership structure at Stuhr Museum accompany our growth and achievements as a museum,” Executive Director Chris Hochstetler said in a news release. “Stuhr Museum is rapidly becoming a nationally significant organization, and both needs and deserves a leadership structure that supports our growth and continued commitment to programming and business excellence.”
Matticks was born and raised in Hastings and graduated from Hastings College with a degree in history. She also holds a master’s degree in museum administration from Eastern Illinois University.
She has worked as a curator, director and educator for multiple museums. She was director of the Kansas Oil Museum in El Dorado, Kansas, before returning to Hastings and her position at the Hastings Museum in 2005.
Hunt was born and raised in Stromsburg and is a 30-year resident of Grand Island. She has worked at Stuhr Museum for 25 years, most recently as director of business operations.
Her responsibilities as chief financial and operations officer include oversight of the day-to-day business model at Stuhr Museum as well as oversight of staff training and development and human resources.
Nelson, a Lincoln native, joined Stuhr Museum in 2019. His duties as curator include the care, oversight and management of more than 147,000 artifacts in the museum’s collection as well as direct management of exhibits and specialized historical programming.
Byerly is a Grand Island native. She most recently taught kindergarten and then fifth grade in the Greand Island Public Schools. Her duties as director of education include management and oversight of all school programming, field trips and summer classes as well as adult education classes for more than 20,000 participants annually.
