Coming out of 2022 and going into 2023, Hastings has seen a lot of positive changes.
That is how Mayor Corey Stutte sees the current state of the city.
“I’m very optimistic for the future,” he said.
One of the biggest changes was the hiring of City Administrator Shawn Metcalf, who started work on Dec. 21, 2022.
“I think bringing in this new culture that’s more focused on open communication and more focused on growth within our community — both for employees as well as actual physical land development growth — I think is important,” Stutte said. “I’m excited about it.”
Last year saw a lot of continued development, as well.
Stutte spoke about the 80-million-gallon Heartwell Renewables biodiesel plant breaking ground east of Hastings in November, as well as continued construction on the Theatre District LLC property in west Hastings and North Park Commons in north Hastings, plus renovations in both the former Imperial movie theater in the Theatre District as well as Rivoli 3 Theatre downtown.
“We’ve got a lot of good things going for us,” Stutte said. “Having a new city administrator in place is certainly a great way to start the new year.”
Metcalf has met with multiple community groups since starting.
“It’s been really good to see him get out and meet with department heads and get out and meet with council members and the community,” Stutte said. “I think he’s done a good job of trying to learn all the ins and outs of not only the city organization but the community.”
Stutte said it isn’t possible to communicate too much.
“I think that’s really been a good thing to see from our side of things,” he said.
Stutte also likes the smooth transition between city attorneys, from Clint Schukei, who retired in early December, to Jesse Oswald, who first spent a few months as assistant city attorney before taking over for Schukei.
“Jesse has come in and hit the ground running,” Stutte said. “Being able to work with Clint over several months to get up to speed on things was helpful for him, and I know he’ll do a great job.”
Stutte said city officials also are working to get a city planner in place.
The city continues to implement Enterprise Resource Planning system modules.
In March 2018, the Hastings City Council awarded the $841,659 Enterprise Resource Planning solution software bid to Tyler Technologies.
“It’s been a long time in process,” Stutte said. “We knew it was going to take a long time to put into place. As with any sort of major IT upgrade, there are always going to be challenges.”
The city brought on consultants to assist through the process.
“It’s been helpful to have them on board,” Stutte said. “Staff has been doing a great job of trying to stay on top of it. I hope the growing pains of it will hopefully be put behind us and we can focus on all the positives that will come out of the ERP: better financial modeling, easier financial statements once all that gets sorted through.”
The mayor also is encouraged by continued smaller projects, specifically mentioning Small Town Famous.
Jacque and Matt Cranson own the Small Town Famous screen printing and retail business at 733 W. Second St. They are purchasing 705 W. Second St. as Bad Sportz Inc.
All levels of the building at 705 W. Second St. were vacant.
The company intends to redevelop the first floor as a mixed production and retail space, the mezzanine for company offices, the second floor as a large retail market, the basement as a space for makers and crafters, and the third floor for storage with the possibility of development at a later date.
Stutte said Heartwell Renewables will be important to watch, and the construction will be positive.
“Having 600 construction employees in our community over the next year is going to be great to see,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the project coming online next year.”
Stutte said new City Councilmen Steve Huntley, Brad Consbruck and Marc Rowan, who along with re-elected incumbent Matt Fong were sworn in on Dec. 9, 2022, are ready to contribute to city government.
“Like anything, it’s good to have fresh eyes in council,” he said. “I think it’ll be a learning process for them, just like it’s a learning process for Shawn and Jesse. Having new people involved in the process will take some time for them to get acclimated, but I am excited to have new people on board and have new folks to get to know.”
