Look in just about any direction in the Hastings area, and there are large development projects either planned or already under way.
Mayor Corey Stutte, in the second year of his second term in office, said the community is making a lot of progress.
“There’s been a lot of good development in the city,” he said. “We focused a lot on growth, and we’ve seen a lot of growth, especially up in the northern part of the community up by North Park Commons as well as obviously out at the mall area (with the Theatre District project) and downtown. A lot of these areas are doing really great. I still think there’s a lot of work to do, and I think that Hastings is a great place to do business in, and so anyone looking to come here, I still want to encourage them to do so.”
Stutte said it’s been great working with developers Perry Reid Properties and its affiliate Theatre District LLC on the renovation of the former Imperial Mall area, including plans to reopen the Imperial 3 movie theater later this year. Plans also were announced recently for Fridley Theatres Inc. to renovate the Rivoli 3 movie theater downtown and expand it to five screens.
“They’re a very engaged group, and we’re very excited to have them here in town,” Stutte said of Theatre District LLC. “They’ve done another project here in Hastings, and when they took a look at the mall property out there and started doing work out there I thought there was a lot of hope. We’ve had a lot of false starts previously. Perry Reid has really come in and taken the bull by the horns. I think it’s a great project, and I think it’s going to be exciting to see what the theater has to hold. I think having options for movie theaters here is a great thing for the community of Hastings. Having grown up going to both the Rivoli and Imperial movie theaters, it’s exciting to see these things come back to life.”
Elsewhere around Hastings, the city is working through agreements with the BNSF Railway and finishing up the design for quiet crossings between Denver and Elm avenues. Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering, wrote in an email the city anticipates having the quiet crossings out for bid this spring and construction to follow.
“I’m excited to see that happen,” Stutte said.
East of Hastings, The Love’s Family of Companies, Cargill and their affiliates have entered into a joint venture to produce and market renewable diesel — a green fuel experiencing strong, rising demand. Vrooman wrote that developers still are working on design with an anticipated construction start date of late spring to early summer.
“It’s obviously a once-in-a-lifetime project for our community, and we’re lucky to have them coming here,” Stutte said.
Stutte turned 40 in November 2021.
“From a personal side of things, 40’s just an interesting age,” he said. “You start to evaluate things and try to figure out what’s next and where things go from there. I’m really looking forward to the next couple of years and seeing what I can do as mayor here.”
Stutte also is proud of how the community has responded to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been almost two years, but’s been quite an evolution,” he said. “Obviously we’re very fortunate to have vaccinations now in place and a lot of people are getting those. Maybe the uptake hasn’t been as good from the community’s perspective. But I think that’s done a lot to bring us back to some form of normalcy over the last year, which is fantastic.
“Our community handled it really well, I feel like, from a business standpoint. A lot of things that could’ve gone really wrong with businesses, from retailers to restaurants to whatever the case might be, they really hung in there. We were happy to see that. A lot of those that had a dip, a lot of them have been able to rebound. We feel pretty good about where the community has been as far as that goes. Obviously things have evolved, just as with any community, when it comes to the city itself and the handling of the COVID stuff. Our buildings are open again, and we’re kind of back to normal, which is nice to see. We’re just looking forward to this being over someday.”
He is encouraging people to still get vaccinated and do everything they can to stay safe.
Stutte himself was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare in January 2021 following a fall, seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain. Stutte attributed the incident to long-term effects related to COVID-19.
The mayor contracted COVID-19 in 2020, coming out of quarantine on Sept. 29.
He still has joint pain issues he attributes to long COVID.
“For the most part I’m back to normal,” he said. “I still feel like I have a few breathing issues, but it is what it is. I’m getting through it. I lost my uncle to this. There are other folks in my family who have long-COVID issues. It’s tough, but we’re not unlike any other family that’s had to do deal with it. Hopefully there’s light at the end of the tunnel for everyone.”
With all of the ongoing construction projects in Hastings, this is an exciting time for Hastings, Stutte said.
“We are lucky to live in a community that wants to see growth, that’s supportive of growth and that’s looking forward to all these opportunities coming,” he said. “We already had a great community. Just adding these new amenities — these new places to shop, go see a movie, to live, to work, to play — is just a great opportunity for the city of Hastings moving forward.”
