A group trying to stop the city of Hastings from demolishing the 16th Street viaduct will be meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday at the C3 Hotel to discuss options after time ran out for its initiative petition for a special election on the issue.
In November 2020, members of the nonprofit organization Hastings Citizens with a Voice began collecting signatures for a second initiative petition to prevent the Hastings City Council from razing the bridge. The group had six months to collect the necessary signatures but was unable to do so.
Willis Hunt, one of many volunteers who helped to circulate the petition, said the restrictions to social gatherings due to the pandemic hindered attempts to collect signatures.
“We couldn’t really do anything,” he said.
Members of the group previously collected about 2,700 signatures to reverse the council’s December 2019 decision to raze the bridge. After the signatures were submitted for verification, the council reversed its decision and city leaders agreed to put the issue on the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot. But the wording that the council eventually used on the ballot differed from the original petition.
Hunt said the changed wording wasn’t what the petitioners wanted and caused confusion for voters. Members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice put out signs to vote against the measure because they wanted to repair the bridge instead of rebuilding it, but it still failed by fewer than 100 votes.
City leaders have said the option to repair was based on a visual inspection of the viaduct and an in-depth analysis showed it needed to be rebuilt, which is more expensive.
