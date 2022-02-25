In Hastings, Alliance Steel Building Systems found a gateway to the Midwest market as well as a rich talent pool.
Alliance, which is based in Oklahoma City, opened a location first at Central Community College-Hastings in August 2021. Alliance then moved to downtown in the Cameron Building at 111 N. Hastings Ave. on Jan. 31.
The company will have a ribbon cutting in its new location at a future date.
Hastings is the fourth location for the business, which also has sites at Oklahoma City; Eufaula, Alabama; and Starkville, Mississippi.
“We’re looking, one, to obtain the talent we need,” said Eric McMillan, chief financial officer for Alliance Steel Building Systems and the Associated Steel Group. “Hastings has a group of folks who have a lot of experience in our industry. This is an opportunity to beef up our talent in the drafting and design area. It’s also a chance for us to expand our presence and look to grow in the Midwest for selling our product, as well.”
Established in 1973, Alliance Steel Building Systems, a subsidiary of Associated Steel Group, is a manufacturer of metal and related components for the construction industry.
The company operates as an integrated manufacturer of “pre-engineered metal buildings,” structural steel elements and components structures specializing in the construction of complex, highly-engineered low-rise metal buildings in a wide number of applications, including office and retail buildings, warehouses, manufacturing plants, churches, schools, agricultural buildings and aircraft hangars.
Alliance Steel designs, engineers, manufactures and delivers custom building solutions to clients in all 50 U.S. states and employs over 320 people. Alliance custom building projects range from 100 square feet to 1 million square feet to meet any need.
While Alliance has customers all over the U.S., the company is currently concentrated in the Southeast.
“We’d like to expand that a little bit,” McMillan said. “We’re hoping to: one, get the talent we’re looking for and two, expand our presence to that geography.”
So far, Alliance has a dozen employees, mostly design personnel, at the Hastings office.
The company is actively recruiting for detailing and drafting positions in Hastings and is looking to add sales staff in the future.
Central Community College, with its drafting and design program, has been a great partner for Alliance, McMillan said.
“They’re anxious to work alongside us,” he said. “We’ll probably try to hire new grads out of that program. That is a great source for us to bring in new talent.”
McMillan said Alliance also found a great home in the historic Cameron Building.
According to the Adams County Historical Society, the brick building was constructed in 1883.
It is named for Charles Cameron, one of Hastings’ earliest merchants, who established a mercantile business in a frame building on that location in 1873.
Cameron built his new building, which was called the Cameron Block, after the earlier frame structure burned in the great downtown fire of Sept. 14, 1879. He died in 1893.
“What we like about the Cameron Building is its location in the downtown area,” McMillan said. “It has a lot of history. There’s already been some projects there that are a nice renewal and facelift to the downtown area. We like that kind of a space. We’ve done that in other cities. We’re just happy to be a part of that. It gives us a really nice office space. It’s centrally located. Employees like to work there.”
The Hastings office will serve the company as a whole.
The Hastings office also will serve as an engineering center for Alliance’s sister company, ACI Building Systems out of Batesville, Mississippi.
Projects Hastings employees work on will be shipped to all of the geography Alliance serves.
“But certainly and probably in a more biased way, is if we’re delivering to customers in that (Midwest) area it would be nice, and we would love to have that team in Hastings work on those projects,” McMillan said.
