Based on the strength of public sentiment expressed through recent survey responses, City Administrator Shawn Metcalf will be recommending that Hastings’ city office building remain downtown.
Metcalf made that announcement Monday evening during the City Council’s regular April work session at the City Building.
While Metcalf didn’t make a final recommendation on how the council ought to proceed in addressing repair and renovation needs at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., he did rule out the idea of moving “city hall” to the vicinity of North Denver Station, 1228 N. Denver Ave., or to any other location away from the downtown business district.
The survey, which was conducted both online and on paper, was open for two weeks in mid-March. A total of 596 individuals, including 161 municipal employees, participated — and of that number, 51% said they wanted the city offices somewhere downtown, while an additional 21% specifically called for the offices to remain in the current building.
When city employees were removed from the equation, the numbers favoring downtown were even stronger, with 52% of residents wanting the offices somewhere downtown and 37% specifically favoring the existing building.
Among the responding employees, most of those who work at the City Building and those who work from other municipal facilities also favored keeping the offices downtown.
The preference for downtown also held up in all respondent age groups, from 18- to 34-year-olds up through senior citizens 65 and older.
“Based on seeing all of these statistics of people saying they want us to go downtown, I think at this point it’s pretty safe to say I am going to recommend that we keep city hall downtown,” Metcalf said. “Whether that’s a renovation or whether that’s ‘build new,’ that’s a safe thing to say, in my opinion, is (the offices ought to stay) downtown.”
Metcalf walked the council through a number of other survey response data, emphasizing the fact that 86% of all respondents said project costs should be an important or very important consideration in any decision to repair, renovate or replace the City Building.
Therefore, he said, the council may have some big decisions to make once the city has received additional information from the consulting architect, CMBA Architects of Grand Island.
His sense, he said, is that as long as the city offices remain downtown, many Hastings residents would be willing to let cost factors and other practicalities determine the exact course the City Council ought to follow.
“The survey was basically an attempt to understand what our residents and our staff members feel about city hall,” Metcalf said. “I know there’s been a lot of conversation about this, and it’s really important to understand what the residents think about this.”
“I need to make a point that this was not like a scientific survey. This was our best attempt at a survey — ‘a moment in time.’ ”
The two-story, 22,000-square foot City Building was constructed as a bank in 1963. The city of Hastings purchased the building in 1983 and has used it for municipal offices since that time.
In 2020, a report from City Environmental Director Marty Stange outlined various issues with the building, including a leaky roof, leaky basement, and environmental safety concerns such as mold, radon and asbestos within the building.
At the time, then-City Administrator Dave Ptak attributed the building’s problems to years of deferred maintenance.
Starting at that time, Mayor Corey Stutte and the council began to discuss the concept of moving offices located in the City Building to unused space at North Denver Station. Those discussions later were paused.
Metcalf started work for the city in December 2022. Late last winter, he convened an ad hoc committee of employees and local residents to study the City Building issue and develop recommendations for the City Council.
In early March, city officials gave public tours of the building and conducted town hall meetings to gather community input on the issue.
Days later, Metcalf announced city employees would be temporarily moved out of the building and into alternative office space for the sake of their health and safety, as well as to expedite work to the building as the City Council sees fit. Those moves should be complete by early summer.
Some employees will be moving to a city facility at 3505 Yost Ave. in north Hastings, while others will be moving to the southeast corner of the Landmark Center, 2727 W. Second St. The city’s lease with the Landmark Center owners will run two years, with an option for a third year.
In addition, the city is preparing temporary City Council chambers in the Hastings Municipal Airport terminal building — but that project may take months to complete.
Initial estimates indicate the city would need to spend $9 million to renovate the City Building, but that relocating to North Denver Station would cost just as much and building a new, smaller building would cost even more.
On Monday, Metcalf told the council he has asked CMBA Architects to put some information together on ways to cut the estimated cost of City Building renovations and repairs.
One possible option, he said, would be to not fully renovate the building’s basement, which currently is used mainly for storage. He estimated that cutback could reduce renovation costs by one-third.
Metcalf said the ad hoc committee met last week to review the survey results and will meet again, after CMBA Architects supplies its additional information, to finalize its recommendations.
Metcalf said the city has $120,000 in the current year’s budget to deal with immediate needs for the City Building, plus another $500,000 to begin renovation work depending on what the City Council decides.
Councilman Steve Huntley asked whether, if the council opted to build a new structure, Metcalf would recommend taking the issue to a vote of the people through a bond issue.
Metcalf said the city is in a strong financial position at this time, but he and City Finance Director Roger Nash would need to weigh the pros and cons of asking voters to approve bond financing.
“Roger and I would have to take a close look at that,” he said.
In further reviewing the “city hall” survey results, Metcalf said he was pleased with the survey response numbers and demographic mix of respondents.
He said large majorities of respondents want the city offices to be energy-efficient, comply with all relevant building and fire codes (they don’t right now), be safe, and be amply supported by public parking.
A majority also would like to see a space larger than the current City Council chambers for public meetings.
Sixty-three percent said they would like to see the city offer a “one-stop shop” for builders needing to interact with city Development Services and Hastings Utilities personnel, Metcalf said.
With that in mind, he said, if any city employees were to be permanently relocated to North Denver Station in the future, it probably would be those workers.
Survey comments indicated that while a city hall is a reflection of the city it serves and should be attractive as well as functional, residents aren’t looking for “the Taj Mahal,” either, Metcalf said.
CMBA Architects is the same company that worked with Hastings Public Schools on recent improvements to all its elementary buildings — projects that have won praise from the community and came in with costs within 4% to 5% of what CMBA estimated, Metcalf said.
“I think we’ve got a good firm looking at it,” he said of the city’s problem.
Whatever decisions the council ultimately makes, Metcalf said, he will be taking steps to be sure municipal facilities aren’t allowed to become run down through lack of care in the future, creating the need for more multimillion-dollar projects.
“When we get into our budgeting session, I will be recommending a position or positions to address ongoing maintenance so we don’t end up in this situation again,” he said.
Addressing other topics at Monday’s work session, the council heard the annual report from the Hastings Public Library and discussed a proposed purchase of ash-handling equipment by Hastings Utilities, a proposed expansion of the city’s solar farm, and the possibility of delegating authority for state fire code inspections to the city fire marshal.
