The case against a 40-year-old Hastings man accused of distributing methamphetamine has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Jose R. Gomez Jr., of 2319 W. Fourth St. waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday in Adams County Court.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft bound the case over to the district court.
Gomez faces charges of distribution of meth and possession of more than 28 grams of meth.
According to the arrest affidavit, a cooperating individual purchased meth from Gomez on March 10, 2021, and again on March 17, 2021.
Possession of a controlled substance (28-139 grams of meth) is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
