The case against a 30-year-old Hastings woman caught with a large amount of methamphetamine has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Holly Hartman of 1126 W. Sixth St. faces a charge of possessing meth with intent to distribute.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound the case to the district court after a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12.
An arraignment in the district court is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.
Detectives with the Hastings Police Department spotted Hartman on Oct. 7 during an investigation into possible drug activity at 315 N. Saunders Ave., according to the arrest affidavit.
Hartman was driving a vehicle near the residence even though her driver’s license was suspended. She stopped at the residence, and a detective went to make contact with her about driving under suspension.
When Hartman saw the detective, she ran for the residence, but the officer stopped her and placed her under arrest for driving under suspension.
During a search as she was taken into custody, officers found a bag with 27.83 grams of meth. The amount is considered to be more than an individual would carry for personal use and consistent with an amount to be divided and sold to others.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) 10-28 grams with intent to distribute is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
