The case of a 43-year-old Hastings woman accused of selling methamphetamine has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound over the case against Abby McTee on Aug. 25 after she waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
McTee, whose last known address was 1022 S. Southern Hills Drive, faces one charge of distributing meth.
According to the arrest warrant, McTee sold meth to a cooperating individual on Feb. 10, 2021, at the 900 block of West J Street.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth), 10-28 grams, is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
