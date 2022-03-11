A 34-year-old Hastings resident has denied distributing methamphetamine in the Adams County District Court.
Chad M. May of 122 E. Fifth St. pleaded not guilty March 4 to two counts of possessing meth with intent to distribute on Jan. 11, 2021, and March 2, 2021.
Adams County District Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a pre-trial hearing for May 26 at 1:30 p.m.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
