A 22-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced June 8 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on April 15, 2020.
Gage Brown, whose last known address was 1240 N. Lexington Ave., pleaded no contest April 12.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Brown.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
