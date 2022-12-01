A 29-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to one year in jail for possessing methamphetamine on June 16.
Jordan D. Beard, whose last known address was 317 W. D St., pleaded no contest Sept. 21.
A 29-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to one year in jail for possessing methamphetamine on June 16.
Jordan D. Beard, whose last known address was 317 W. D St., pleaded no contest Sept. 21.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Beard and gave credit for 131 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.