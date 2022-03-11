A 50-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 4 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on July 7, 2021.
Tina Kershner, whose last known address was 513 S. Chicago Ave., pleaded no contest Nov. 23, 2021.
Adams County District Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Kershner.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
